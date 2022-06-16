Puducherry records 18 fresh Covid-19 cases

PUDUCHERRY: The Union Territory registered a big spike in Covid-19 cases, with as many as 18 fresh cases on Wednesday. This took the number of active cases to 63 and the overall tally to 1,65,973.
In a release, the Director of Health G Sriramulu said that 14 of the new cases were recorded from Puducherry region, two each in Karaikal and Mahe regions, which were detected from 1,658 samples. Of the 63 active cases, three patients were in hospitals while the remaining 60 are in home quarantine.
Around four patients in Puducherry recovered during the last 24 hours and the overall recovery was 1,63,948. No fatality was reported from any of the regions and the toll remained 1,962.The test positivity rate was 1.09%. Meanwhile the fatalities and recovery rates were recorded as 1.18% and 98.78%. respectively.
So far, the Health Department has tested 22,67,186 samples and discovered 19,12,119 out of them to be negative. The department has also administered 17,25,298 doses which comprised 9,69,445 first doses, 7,28,825 second doses and 27,028 booster doses, added Dr Sriramulu.
