'STP discharging untreated sewage into Vaigai river in Madurai', allege activists

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Raising concerns about the release of untreated grey water into Vaigai river, activists alleged improper operations of the sewage treatment plants by the corporation officials. "The Vaigai river is currently in a pathetic state, as it is being polluted by external pollutants like sewage and garbage. The implementation of various programmes, such as allocating special funds, has failed to prevent the seepage into the river," they alleged.

Environmental activist Suresh, affiliated with Arappor Iyakkam, stated that excess sewage from Sellur lake is discharged into Vaigai river through the Pandhal Kudi canal. "Large volumes of untreated sewage is let into the canal as there is no proper underground sewage system in these areas. To resolve the issue, a Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) was set up at Sellur Gorippalayam road as a temporary solution," he said.

During an audit, his organisation observed that the STP was not functioning properly, causing the untreated water from the canal to drain into the Vaigai river near AV bridge. "It was shocking to observe that the treatment plant was not properly functional and untreated sewage was visibly let into the river. Therefore, we request the government to rectify the plant at once and ensure that the sewage water is treated before being discharged into the river. We also seek underground sewage projects through the canal path to avoid seepage," said Suresh.

In response, Madurai Corporation Commissioner Simranjeet Singh Kahlon said the particular unit is working properly and is capable of treating 2 MLD (Minimal Liquid Discharge) sewage water. "Based on the concerns raised, we have directed department officials to submit a report on the operation of the STPs in the city. Strict action will be taken to prevent sewage from being mixed into the river," he added.