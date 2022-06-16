Talks under way to make hemp cultivation legal in Tamil Nadu

SV Krishna Chaitanya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: With demand for hemp a strain of the cannabis sativa plant and its value-added products growing, the Tamil Nadu government is actively considering allowing cultivation of hemp for industrial and medical purposes.

Recently, the State Planning Commission held a discussion on 'promoting hemp crops in Tamil Nadu' and asked the Tamil Nadu Agriculture University to submit a feasibility report.

In a letter dated May 31, State Planning Commission member secretary TS Rajsekar wrote to the agricultural production commissioner and secretary of the agriculture and farmers' welfare department to identify the feasibility of hemp cultivation in Tamil Nadu's agroclimatic conditions, especially with reference to fallow land utilisation.

Hemp and marijuana (ganja) are part of the cannabis species and look identical, but have unique properties that distinguish their use.

Hemp is nonpsychoactive with less tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), ranging between 0.3 and 1 per cent. It has varied industrial economic applications that would help farmers. Marijuana contains 5-35 per cent THC, and is predominantly used to manufacture banned narcotic drugs.

But both species are viewed with the same 'suspicious' lens and regulated under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 (NDPS Act) although hemp has overwhelming benefits.

Vasudha Chakravarthi, an independent cannabis researcher from the Nilgiris, who approached the State Planning Commission and made a presentation for licensed cultivation of hemp in Tamil Nadu, told The New Indian Express: "Hemp is a fastgrowing and low-maintenance crop, making it eco-friendly."

'Alkaloid cannabidiol beneficial for mental disorders'

"The fibre extracted from hemp stalk is used in the textile industry and different oils made out of hemp seeds are regarded as highly nutritious. The pulp from the leaves can be used to manufacture paper, building materials etc. Also, hemp has high levels of the medicinal alkaloid cannabidiol (CBD), widely used by cosmetic and pharma companies," she said.

Vasudha recently extracted CBD oil from hemp sourced from Uttarakhand, where its cultivation is legal, and used it on chronically-ill elephants with the permission of the forest department. The animals showed signs of recovery. There are multiple WHO reports highlighting CBD’s therapeutic benefits for various mental disorders, including Alzheimer's, depression, anxiety, and even cancer.

When contacted, Sultan Ahmed Ismail, member of the State Planning Commission, said, "Considering the possible benefits hemp offers, we have requested the agriculture department to give its comments."

"Clinical trials and field experiments need to be conducted by competent authorities - the agriculture university and horticulture department - to ascertain the suitability of hemp cultivation in Tamil Nadu. We should also be careful of legal implications. Once the feasibility report is received, the State Planning Commission will give its recommendations to the State government," he said.

Delzaad Deolaliwala, co-founder and director of Bombay Hemp Company and chairman of the Pan India Medical Cannabis & Hemp Association, says Sections 10 (iii) and 14 of the NDPS Act empower State governments to permit and regulate cultivation of any cannabis plant for industrial and medical purposes, but most State governments are reluctant to formulate policies.

Recently, the Union government, responding to a petition filed in the Delhi High Court, said State governments can "permit, control, regulate the cultivation of any cannabis plant, production, manufacture, possession, transport...or use of cannabis (excluding charas) for medical, scientific and industrial purposes".

"There is no complete ban on cannabis under NDPS Act but (it) can be used for medical, scientific, industrial, horticultural purposes by taking requisite permissions from respective State governments," said the affidavit filed by the Director of Narcotics Control.