Tamil Nadu is gifted with many waterbodies but ruined by corrupt officials: Madras HC

Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari made the observations while hearing a writ appeal filed by Annamalai, a resident of Vadaperumbakkam in Tiruvallur district.

Published: 16th June 2022 04:07 AM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Describing Tamil Nadu as a gifted land with many waterbodies, Chief Justice of Madras High Court Munishwar Nath Bhandari said the wilful negligence of certain corrupt officials, who fail to take prompt action, was spoiling the resources. He made the observations while hearing a writ appeal filed by Annamalai, a resident of Vadaperumbakkam in Tiruvallur district.

The petitioner was appealing against a single judge's order regarding the disconnection of power supply to his property, which, according to the authorities concerned, was encroached upon by a woman before it was sold to Annamalai.

Coming down heavily on the negligent officials, the Chief Justice said that they remain quiet without taking necessary action to check unbridled encroachment of waterbodies and public land in the State because they were on the payroll of land sharks.

Pointing out that he had come across the sad state of affairs of a village in Vellore where potable water was being supplied once in six days, Bhandari blamed the corrupt officials. Water shortage arises only because such corrupt officials are not acting upon waterbody encroachment, he flayed.

The appeal filed by Annamalai is related to the disconnection of the power supply to his property at Vadaperumbakkam. He had purchased the property from a woman, Sabira Begum, whom the officials say had encroached upon a poromboke land and waterbody. Tangedco officials disconnected the supply after serving a notice to her.

