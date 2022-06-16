STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TANGEDCO eyes 3 lakh tasks before monsoon onset

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu's power utility TANGEDCO would carry out 3,37,558 tasks prior to monsoon season, including trimming of tree branches and maintenance of pillar boxes, said Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji. 

After a review meeting, the minister told reporters that all Chief Engineers (CEs) were told to provide uninterrupted power supply during the monsoon period. "We have identified 1,34,269 places where tree branches threaten transmission lines. We plan to replace 20,072 damaged poles. We have instructed all CEs to complete the works before July 15. Besides, height of 1,427 pillar boxes have already been raised by one metre from the ground in Chennai. The rest of the work on pillar boxes will be finished before the monsoon," he said.

On queries about renewable energy, the minister said they have identified land to install solar plants across the State to generate 4,000 MW of power. "The process is going on. Work would begin soon," he said. Speaking about seashore wind turbine plans, he said he would visit Scotland along with officials, to understand the technology.

