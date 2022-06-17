Erode embryo sale racket: Police take agent into one-day custody

By Express News Service

ERODE: Erode police on Thursday secured one-day custody to interrogate Malathi (30), the agent, in connection with the embryo sale racket case. Police on Thursday approached the district court seeking five-day custody of Malathi. But the court granted police to take her in their custody for one day after which, she was taken for inquiry.

Meanwhile, the six-member team headed by A Viswanathan, Joint Director of Medical and Rural Health Services held an inquiry with the officials of two private hospitals run in Kerala and Andhra Pradesh on Thursday.

The inquiry was held at the SP’s office and the team collected statements as well as the documents related to embryo donation from the minor girl, according to sources.

