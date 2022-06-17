STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Madras HC trashes PIL on NIA probe into US man's separate 'south India' tweets

The petitioner felt that the tweets posted by Tunku Varadarajan appealed for creating a separate 'Dravidistan' and he had also posted humiliating and derogatory statements against North Indians.

Madras High Court (File photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court, on Thursday, trashed a public interest litigation (PIL) petition seeking orders for a probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) into the tweets by a US-based man regarding the formation of a separate country for the southern states of India. The court lamented that some people are trying to blow up certain issues merely for publicity.

The petition was filed by a Chennai resident, K Vaikunth. He said that the tweets posted by Tunku Varadarajan, an Indian-origin citizen of the US, appealed for creating a separate 'Dravidistan' and he had also posted humiliating and derogatory statements against North Indians.

The petitioner blamed him for attempting to foment public unrest and enmity. Besides arresting Tunku Varadrajan, he shall be declared a terrorist and a thorough inquiry be held on his financial background as he may be sponsored by radical Islamic terrorist groups or Christian groups or the extremist organisations, Vaikunth said.

The petitioner further said no action was taken by the authorities concerned though twenty days had passed since he submitted complaints to them. He blamed the NIA for remaining silent on the matter, even after receiving his complaint. He sought the court to issue orders to the NIA to hold an impartial probe against Tunku Varadarajan.

The petition came up before the first bench of Chief Justice (CJ) Munishwar Nath Bhandari and Justice N Mala. The CJ flayed the petitioner for filing the PIL without doing any research on the matter or the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC). He also noted that no FIR could be filed based only on a letter sent by the petitioner.

