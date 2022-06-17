No reason for more COVID curbs: Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian, on Thursday, said the situation is still under control and there is no reason for additional restrictions in the State even though the number of COVID cases is on the rise.

The minister conducted a review meeting on COVID control and prevention measures with Chengalpattu district officials amid rising COVID cases in the district. The State logged 552 cases on Thursday. The last time the State reported over 500 cases was on February 25 (507 cases).

Speaking to reporters, the minister said the test positivity rate (TPR) in Tamil Nadu is 2-3 per cent and the hospital admission is also minimal. There will be reason for additional restrictions only if hospital admissions increase to over 40 per cent and TPR to 10 per cent.

The minister, who inspected Tambaram Corporation limits, said that there were three to four cases in 11 places in Tambaram. In a flat three members of a family had tested positive for COVID.

Chengalpattu district officials were also told to increase RT-PCR tests from 600 to 1,000 per day. Vaccination coverage in Chengalpattu is at 92 per cent for the first dose and 75 per cent for the second dose.

Meanwhile, a press release from the Chennai Corporation said, in zones like Anna Nagar, Kodambakkam, Adyar and Teynampet, where COVID cases are high, mobile RT-PCR testing vans will start functioning from Friday. Residents can contact 1913 to get tested.

Symptomatic Covid patients will be given kits with paracetamol, zinc and vitamin C for free. All schools and colleges in Chennai Corporation limits were asked to ensure that teachers and students wear face masks, the release added. The Corporation Commissioner has also sent a circular to all the educational institutions to ensure that the students are vaccinated and have proper ventilation in AC rooms.