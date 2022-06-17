STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Resume Inter-State Council meetings: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin to PM Narendra Modi

A permanent Inter-State Council was established vide Presidential Order dated May 28, 1990, and Clause 5 of the Order mandates that ISC meetings shall be conducted thrice a year.

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to resume meetings of the Inter-State Council (ISC) to strengthen cooperative federalism since the council is a platform for all States and the Union government to discuss subjects of common interest.

A permanent Inter-State Council was established vide Presidential Order dated May 28, 1990, and Clause 5 of the Order mandates that ISC meetings shall be conducted thrice a year. But over the last six years, there was only one meeting (on July 16, 2016), Stalin pointed out in a letter to Modi.

The council was reconstituted on May 22. The chief minister further strongly suggested to the prime minister, who is chairman of the ISC, that every Bill of national importance, that is likely to affect one or more States, be placed before the council before being introduced in Parliament, and the council's views be tabled in Parliament.

Also, the agenda for the discussion should be tabled, the chief minister added. "Without such a platform (ISC), there is no effective and interactive communication between the Union and States on issues of common interest," Stalin said.

ISC will benefit all its members: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin

"We have seen instances where many Bills affecting the rights and interests of the States, are passed in Parliament without a proper opportunity being given to the opposition to debate its merits and voice their concern for the States," Stalin said.

He also said the idea behind forming the ISC is to bring the States and Union to a common platform to iron out differences that may have arisen.

Stalin also indicated that since many important Bills and other issues have not been discussed at ISC beforehand, the views, concerns and constructive suggestions of the States are not properly heard or comprehended by the Union during decision-making.

"What could be settled amicably among the executive branches is often taken to the doorsteps of the judicial branch. Many times, this leads to unpleasant and vexatious litigations involving States and the Union, that are easily avoidable. Therefore, if the council meets regularly, I am sure it would serve as a bridge between the Union and the States, and would be mutually beneficial to all its members," he added.

