Tamil Nadu's tea production dips, weather cited as reason

PS Sundar By

Express News Service

COONOOR: Tamil Nadu is the only State in the country where a massive fall in tea production has happened so far this year. Tea planters from the State said, "Adverse weather in tea growing regions like Nilgiris and Anamalai, as well as the non-availability of fertilisers in the right volume at the right time, led to the fall in production."

Compiler of Global Tea Digest Rajesh Gupta told The New Indian Express on Thursday, "Tamil Nadu lost as much as 10.3 per cent in tea production in the first four months in 2022 compared to the same period last year. Production dipped to 45.48 million kg (mkg) from 50.73 mkg in January-April 2021."

"Because of the fall in Tamil Nadu, south India's production dipped to 67.74 mkg from 73.06 mkg in January-April 2021, marking a loss of 5.32 mkg or 10.35 per cent. On the contrary, thanks to favourable weather, North Indian output has risen to 125.21 mkg from 101.48 mkg in January-April 2021, marking a gain of 23.38 per cent," he added.

Meanwhile, all tea plantation regions in north India posted an increase in production. Assam topped the country's tea production table at 68.44 mkg, which is more than the production in south India.