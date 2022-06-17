Tamil Nadu's Valparai plateau loses no one to elephant attacks in one year

SV Krishna Chaitanya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: More than 500 sq km of the Pollachi forest division in the Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR), including the Valparai plateau infamous for man-elephant conflict, reported zero human deaths in the past year, thanks to some proactive measures initiated by the State forest department.

Official data reveals that 49 people were killed and 82 hurt in man-animal conflict in Pollachi division in the past decade. The majority of the victims were labourers of tea and coffee estates on 200 sqkm of the region. Equally, 75 elephants had also died between 2012-13 and 2021-2022.

However, the last human death in an elephant attack was reported on June 4, 2021. This is only the second time in two decades Pollachi division reports zero human causalities in 12 months (June 15 to June 15).

Credit for this phenomenal feat must go to Deputy Director of ATR, MG Ganesan, a young officer who took charge on August 8 last year during the peak migration season when hundreds of elephants from neighbouring Kerala forests enter the Valparai 'conflict' region.

Compared to the usual 50- odd elephants who made Valparai their home, a record 270 elephants were enumerated during 2021 winter. Of five identified elephant corridors in ATR, four pass through the Valparai region, which has a human population of 75,000.

Officials told The New Indian Express that a dedicated elephant cell was formed at the DD office with a biologist and forester. Realtime locations of elephants were shared. "We compile data on elephant movement every day at 9pm, prepare migration maps and circulate them to all field staff," said a forest ranger.

In the past year, rapid response and anti-depredation squads were strengthened and their operations were streamlined. Besides, Ganesan also used new techniques like spraying bio-repellant in red zones, including labour colonies and rations shops that elephants raid often in search of food. Fox lights were also fixed to restrict the elephant movement but experts say the efficacy of these measures needs to be studied using camera traps.

"It's a collective effort. The field staff toiled day and night to ensure no one was harmed. NGOs like Nature Conservation Foundation, who have been working on conflict mitigation in Valparai since 2007, were of great help," Ganesan said.

Ganesh Raghunathan and Ananda Kumar from National Conservation Foundation, who evolved an early warning system in Valparai, expressed great satisfaction in knowing that no human death was reported.

"Today, we have 4,000 subscribers, who receive bulk messages on elephant movement, for the early warning system. We also send 2,000 voice messages. Alert lights are installed at 35 strategic locations which are switched on/off using mobile phones by locals. People know exactly where the elephant herds are and plan their travel accordingly," Raghunathan said.

"All these measures have built confidence among residents. Deputy director Ganesan was always available and seen on the field. Compensation for damages was disbursed immediately and people have belief in the forest department now that help will come when asked for," Raghunathan added.