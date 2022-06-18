STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Consecration of Siruvachur temple will be held by August: Tamil Nadu HR&CE minister PK Sekar Babu

Right wing YouTuber S Karthik Gopinath allegedly collected at least Rs 40 lakh from the public to 'renovate the statues' without getting permission from the HR&CE Department.

Published: 18th June 2022 02:48 AM

Tamil Nadu Minister PK Sekar Babu

Tamil Nadu Minister PK Sekar Babu

By Express News Service

PERAMBALUR: Consecration of Siruvachur Arulmigu Madurakaliamman Temple will be held by August, Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments PK Sekar Babu said on Friday. The Madurakaliamman temple and its sub temples, Periyasamy and Selliyamman temples, are located in the forest area of Siruvachur village in Perambalur district. 

In October and November 2021, deities and their chariots of the sub temples were damaged by misacreants. Subsequently, right wing YouTuber S Karthik Gopinath allegedly collected at least Rs 40 lakh from the public to "renovate the statues" without getting permission from the HR&CE Department. 

The Avadi Cyber Crime police arrested him in May and the case is underway at the Poonamallee court. Against this background, Sekar Babu inspected the Siruvachur temple and its sub temples on Friday. 

Talking to reporters, he said, "Under the guidance of Chief Minister MK Stalin, we decided to visit the temples and examine their current status. The Collector has promised to renovate all the damaged idols of Selliyamman temple at the earliest and lay a path, facilitating easy access to devotees."

"We have told officials to complete the renovation work at Madurakaliamman temple and conduct the consecration by August. Steps will be taken to organise the gold chariot procession. All the basic facilities required for the Periyasamy temple will be completed in a year. We will discuss with the CM about the help required to renovate this temple without changing its antiquity," he added.

Sekar Babu also said the government would ensure the safety of these temples. The Collector, police, and the HR&CE Department would work together and recruit adequate staff to prevent damage by miscreants. 

On Karthik Gopinath's involvement in collecting money, Sekar Babu said, "I cannot comment on this matter as the case is pending in court. Action will be taken under the HR&CE Act." Collector P Sri Venkada Priya, Perambalur MLA M Prabhakaran and officials were present.

