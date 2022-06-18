Free COVID vaccine booster jabs in private hospitals across Tamil Nadu soon

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Friday said steps are on to offer free booster doses to those in the 18-59 age group at private hospitals across the State. Speaking to reporters, he said the Centre is providing free booster shots to frontline workers and those above 60 years of age, and two doses of free vaccine for children in the 12-14 and 15-17 age groups.

"The Centre has said people between 18 and 59 can take booster shots at private hospitals. But since many are hesitant to pay for the vaccine, the State government is planning to provide vaccines free of cost in private hospitals. This will be done with the help of corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds and support from organisations like Rotary Club. The club has promised to roll out the initiative in Madhavaram soon. It will be a first-of-its-kind initiative in the country," the minister said.

Steps are being taken to control COVID-19 which is increasing a few districts including Chennai, Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur. "As far as restrictions are concerned, guidelines issued by the Centre say total test positivity rate has to be above 10 per cent or hospitalisations have to be more than 40 per cent to impose curbs. Hence, there is no need for restriction now," he said.

The minister was speaking in Chennai after inaugurating a dialysis unit set up by Rotary Club. "As per Screening and Early Evaluation of Kidney Disease Project, 5.9 per cent people in the country have kidney diseases," he said.

"While kidney replacement surgery is the permanent solution for such patients, they have to undergo dialysis while they are on the waiting list for organ donation. Since dialysis may cost them up to Rs 5,000 per week, such free dialysis centres would be of immense help to these patients. The State government is also procuring more dialysis equipment," the minister said.

31 test positive for COVID in Puducherry, active cases tally touches 100

PUDUCHERRY: After Puducherry reported 31 fresh COVID-19 cases on Friday, the number of active cases jumped to 100. The test positivity rate, too, climbed to 1.18 per cent with the overall tally at 1,66,023.

In a release, Director of Health G Sriramulu said that from 1,809 samples tested, 23 new cases were reported from Puducherry, six from Karaikal, one each in Yanam and Mahe. Of the 100 active cases, one patient is in the hospital and the remaining 99 are in home quarantine.

During the last 24 hours, eight patients recovered and the overall recoveries was 1,63,961. No fatalities were reported.