Land acquisition work initiated for Dharmapuri-Morappur railway line

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: In view of engineering work and reconstruction of two bridges between Salem and Magnesite Junctions, Southern Railways has announced changes in the schedule of a few trains operated via Coimbatore, Erode, Karur, Namakkal and Salem.

The Alappuzha-Dhanbad Express (13352), scheduled to leave Alappuzha at 6 am on June 20 will be rescheduled to leave Alappuzha late by three hours (9 am). The Ernakulam-KSR Bengaluru Express (12678), scheduled to leave Ernakulam Junction at 9:10 am June 20 will leave Ernakulam three hours late (12:10 pm).

Coimbatore-Chennai Central Shatabdi Express (12244), scheduled to leave Coimbatore Junction at 3:05 pm on June 20 and the Coimbatore Jn-Chennai Central Kovai express (12676), scheduled to leave Coimbatore Junction at 3.15 pm on June 20 will leave Coimbatore one hour late.

Nagercoil-Mumbai CSMT Express (16340), scheduled to leave Nagercoil Junction at 6 am on June 20, will leave Nagercoil late by 2 hours. The Jolarpettai-Erode Unreserved Express Special (06411), scheduled to leave Jolarpettai at 3:10 pm on June 20, will leave Jolarpettai one hour late.

Similarly, Rajkot-Coimbatore Express (16613), scheduled to reach Coimbatore Junction at 9:30 pm on June 20, will be regulated for 40 minutes at a convenient location.