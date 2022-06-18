STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

TANGEDCO to service thermal plants as wind gives 3,000 MW per day

To start with, the first unit of the North Chennai thermal power station has been shut for capital overhauling (COH) maintenance.

Published: 18th June 2022 03:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2022 03:04 AM   |  A+A-

electricity, power, grid

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: TANGEDCO has decided to take up annual maintenance work at its thermal power plants as the State has started getting 3,000MW per day through wind power. Tamil Nadu may continue to get the renewable power till September. 

Of the daily power requirement of 16,000MW, nearly 3,000MW to 3,500MW is generated from State-owned thermal plants. Tamil Nadu gets 5,000MW per day from the central pool. To start with, the first unit of the North Chennai thermal power station has been shut for capital overhauling (COH) maintenance.

The unit may commence operation on August 1, said a senior official.  Normal maintenance would be carried out for 15 days once in a year at all thermal stations. Complete maintenance and cleaning work, technically called COH, will take 45 days to complete and would be done once every five years, the official said.  

"All types of equipment, including boiler tube, speed water pump, turbines, will be checked thoroughly during COH. The work has been outsourced by TANGEDCO," the official said.

The second unit of Thoothukudi thermal plant, also shut for maintenance, may start functioning from June 30. TANGEDCO will take up maintenance work at all the remaining thermal units soon, the officer added. Another official of Thoothukudi thermal plant said the plant with five units of 210MW capacity each was one of the oldest thermal stations in Tamil Nadu.

Though periodical maintenance work was being carried out, getting spare parts may be extremely tough, he said.  In the past, the fifth unit of the station was closed for more than a year due to technical issues and officials had to visit Madhya Pradesh to get spare parts, he said.

It would be better if government holds discussion with technicians and procure materials in advance, the officer said.

FGD installation in Thoothukudi plant

To meet the revised environmental norms, TANGEDCO planned to install Flue Gas Desulphurisation (FGD) in all five thermal stations at the estimated cost of Rs 2,350 crore. This will reduce Sulphur-dioxide levels in the flue gas. In the first phase, the State government has allocated Rs 500 crore to install FGD in Thoothukudi thermal station. For this, the tender will be floated on June 28

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TANGEDCO Tamil Nadu power plants Tamil Nadu thermal plants
India Matters
The Central Armed Police Forces.(File | PTI)
10 per cent vacancies in CAPFs, Assam Rifles to be reserved for Agniveers: MHA
Sudarshan Venu, the Managing Director of TVS Company (Photo | @TVSmotorscompany)
Agnipath scheme will strengthen society, contribute to nation-building: TVS MD
Catherine Pollett.(Photo | Facebook)
41 yrs after, ‘Belgian’ Kathy to be in Kerala in search of parents
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Andhra Pradesh's newly-formed Palnadu district turning its trash into 'gold'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp