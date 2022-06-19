1 year mandatory work in hilly areas for TN Govt school teachers

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Government schoolteachers working in districts with hilly terrains will now have to compulsorily work in schools located in hills for at least one year during their service period, a notice issued by the school education department said on Saturday.

The order, which will cover at least 20 blocks across districts such as Dindigul, Vellore, Erode, Tirupattur, Dharmapuri, Theni, and Salem, is aimed at addressing vacancies in such schools due to reluctance on the part of teachers to take up jobs in hilly areas.

“Elementary and middle school teachers, principals, and graduate teachers are included in this transition cycle for hilly regions. The rotation will take place on the first day of every academic year,” an official said.

Those already working in hill schools may give a letter of intent expressing their interest to continue working there.Teachers will be posted in such schools based on their seniority, with juniors being transferred first. Also, elementary and middle school teachers, and principals serving in hilly areas will get priority in promotions.

If a new district is formed and if a particular hill school gets reallocated to the district, the joining date of teachers will remain the same. This is to ensure that teachers will not be forced to serve for more than a year in schools in hilly areas.

Those who are exempted from the rotation include 100% visually impaired, those with more than 40% disability, people with mental health issues, and those undergoing dialysis, heart ailments, and affected by brain tumour.

The order will also mean teacher vacancies in hilly and non-hilly areas in the same district will be merged. Earlier, the vacancies were posted separately, due to which many chose not to opt for hilly areas.

When asked about the move, Erode Chief Educational Officer M Ramakrishnan said that as per school education department direction, a counselling on the new rotation system will be held for teachers in plains at Sathayamangalam and Anthiyur blocks in the district soon.

(With inputs from Coimbatore)