AIADMK member moves HC to stop general council meet

The elections were held without renewing membership, enrolling new members, and updating voters list.

A bleeding AIADMK leader Marimuthu, who was allegedly attacked by OPS’ supporters at the party headquarters | P Jawahar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: An AIADMK member has approached the Madras High Court seeking to restrain party coordinator O Panneerselvam and joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami from convening the general council meeting and passing resolutions to amend party bylaws. B Ramkumar Adityan said frequently amending party bylaws violated the rights of the party’s primary members apart from damaging the party’s democratic set up. He termed the recent intra-party elections an eye wash and said: “Usually, the intra-party election in all political parties, including the AIADMK, is held from grassroot level to the top, but the recent election was organised in a different way.” The elections were held without renewing membership, enrolling new members, and updating voters list.

