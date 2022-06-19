AIADMK member moves HC to stop general council meet

CHENNAI: An AIADMK member has approached the Madras High Court seeking to restrain party coordinator O Panneerselvam and joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami from convening the general council meeting and passing resolutions to amend party bylaws. B Ramkumar Adityan said frequently amending party bylaws violated the rights of the party’s primary members apart from damaging the party’s democratic set up. He termed the recent intra-party elections an eye wash and said: “Usually, the intra-party election in all political parties, including the AIADMK, is held from grassroot level to the top, but the recent election was organised in a different way.” The elections were held without renewing membership, enrolling new members, and updating voters list.
