CCMC's new council to start grievance redressal meetings from July

Aravind Raj By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: With over 100 days passed since the new council members and chairpersons assumed office, the officials are yet to conduct weekly grievance redressal meetings for the people.



After a long delay, the urban local body elections for electing the new council members for the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) was held on February 19 and the indirect elections for electing the mayor, deputy mayor, zonal chairpersons, ward committee chairperson and members was held on March 4.



CCMC Commissioner M Prathap said that works are in progress to resume the weekly grievance redressal meetings and the civic body is likely to start meetings regularly from July.



"With the overall public grievance redressal meetings being held in the Collector campus on Mondays every week, we plan to hold the Corporation meeting on either Tuesday or Wednesday. The date will be announced soon after a discussion with the Mayor," he added.



All 100 councillors of the CCMC were elected from which five zonal chairpersons and six ward committees' chairpersons were selected.



The meeting was suspended for several years after there was no council and due to the Covid-19 pandemic. As the civic issues in each and every area of the CCMC are piling up every passing day, the residents and social activists have urged the civic body to hold the meeting soon.



Vivin Saravan, an activist, said "Residents of each area in the city have their own respective problems. But there are no proper steps taken from the CCMC or the new council members to address and sort out the issues."

He said although there is a WhatsApp number for the people to file grievances, they get replies only sometimes and not solutions.



"CCMC must resume the weekly public grievance redressal meetings soon," he added.