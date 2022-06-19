STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

CCMC's new council to start grievance redressal meetings from July

Published: 19th June 2022 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2022 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (Photo| Special Arrangement)

Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By Aravind Raj
Express News Service

COIMBATORE: With over 100 days passed since the new council members and chairpersons assumed office, the officials are yet to conduct weekly grievance redressal meetings for the people.
 

After a long delay, the urban local body elections for electing the new council members for the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) was held on February 19 and the indirect elections for electing the mayor, deputy mayor, zonal chairpersons, ward committee chairperson and members was held on March 4.
 

CCMC Commissioner M Prathap said that works are in progress to resume the weekly grievance redressal meetings and the civic body is likely to start meetings regularly from July.
 

"With the overall public grievance redressal meetings being held in the Collector campus on Mondays every week, we plan to hold the Corporation meeting on either Tuesday or Wednesday. The date will be announced soon after a discussion with the Mayor," he added.
 

All 100 councillors of the CCMC were elected from which five zonal chairpersons and six ward committees' chairpersons were selected.
 

The meeting was suspended for several years after there was no council and due to the Covid-19 pandemic. As the civic issues in each and every area of the CCMC are piling up every passing day, the residents and social activists have urged the civic body to hold the meeting soon.
 

Vivin Saravan, an activist, said "Residents of each area in the city have their own respective problems. But there are no proper steps taken from the CCMC or the new council members to address and sort out the issues."
He said although there is a WhatsApp number for the people to file grievances, they get replies only sometimes and not solutions.
 

"CCMC must resume the weekly public grievance redressal meetings soon," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation
India Matters
The Central Armed Police Forces.(File | PTI)
10 per cent vacancies in CAPFs, Assam Rifles to be reserved for Agniveers: MHA
Sudarshan Venu, the Managing Director of TVS Company (Photo | @TVSmotorscompany)
Agnipath scheme will strengthen society, contribute to nation-building: TVS MD
Catherine Pollett.(Photo | Facebook)
41 yrs after, ‘Belgian’ Kathy to be in Kerala in search of parents
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Andhra Pradesh's newly-formed Palnadu district turning its trash into 'gold'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp