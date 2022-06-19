‘Poachers using abandoned defence land in Nilgiris to plant Avuttukai’

S Senthil Kumar By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: As poaching and animal killing using Avuttukai (country bomb) are on the rise in Nilgiris, locals, activists and animal lovers have urged the forest department and district administration to protect wildlife and domestic animals. They also wanted the police to nab the culprits responsible for the killing immediately.

Wildlife like gaur and boars and domestic animals like cows and dogs die after biting Avuttukai around Wellington Cantonment near Coonoor in the Nilgiris district. A senior official at the Nilgiris district administration said they are aware of the issue and stressed the police to register an FIR in the recent case where a cow was killed even after treatment was offered. Our revenue officials have been raising awareness among Wellington locals against indulging in such activities and that action to be taken against them under IPC for animal slaughter.

Kattabettu Forest Range Officer R Selvakumar said they wrote to the Defence College requesting to tighten security apart from clearing bushes. Sources in the Nilgiris police said that two teams have been formed to nab the culprits and the investigation is in progress.

Sources in the district administration and forest department said most areas under the Madras Regimental Centre (MRC) are abandoned due to which poachers place Avuttukai in an attempt to kill wild animals for their meat. Sometimes cows and dogs fall prey to this, sources added.

A Jayanthi Nagar resident said, “Bushes have not been cleared in nearly 100 acres in the Wellington cantonment for a long time. This facility has become a hiding ground for poachers. Gaur come in large groups after 7 pm daily searching for food and water. These innocent animals get killed in these areas and some domestic animals as well.”

Animal activists demanded the Nilgiris District administration, forest Division and police find out the culprits with the help of Q-Branch cops in the Crime Investigation Department. N Sadiq Ali, founder of the Wildlife and Nature Conservation Trust (WNCT), said, “With the help of Q branch, cops should find out the suspects and stop such incidents. So far, no one has been arrested despite such incidents are happening in the last three years.

“Police should instruct the cracker shops against selling crackers to poachers. There is a high chance that the aluminium, sulphur and potassium nitrate powder in crackers are used to make Avuttukai. Cops must make a list of buyers.