Thailand-TN ties source of great pride, says Finance Minister



Published: 19th June 2022 06:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2022 06:25 AM   |  A+A-

Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan and Consul-General of the Royal Thai Consulate-General Nitirooge Phoneprasert with winners of the Thailand-Tamil Nadu Friendship Awards of Excellence 2022 on Sa

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The time-tested relationship between Thailand and India and Thailand and Tamil Nadu is a matter of great pride, and reflects the shared history, culture, and heritage of the two countries, said Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan in Chennai on Saturday. Inaugurating the Thailand-Tamil Nadu Friendship Award function at ITC Grand Chola, the minister said Tamil Nadu has immensely benefited from the robust trade ties with the Southeast Asian country.

The minister presented the friendship award to TVS Motor chairman Venu Srinivasan, Benjarong director Tarun Mahadevan, Papanasam MLA H Jawahirullah, Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry president C Balasubramanian and Southern India Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Ar Rm Arun, among others.

Quoting an example to highlight the cooperation between Thailand and Tamil Nadu, Rajan said, “The elephant of the famous Madurai temple developed eye cataract three years ago. When we formed the government, the Chief Minister took special care of the elephant. The CM initially thought there weren’t many specialists to treat the elephant but was later informed about a specialist in Thailand. Now, we have multiple consultations with veterinary specialists in Thailand.” Worldwide Media Corporation group chief editor S E Alexander gave the welcome speech. Nitirooge Phoneprasert, Thai Consul General, addressed the gathering.

