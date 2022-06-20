10 Irulars rescued from bondage labour at brick kiln in Krishnagiri

By Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: Ten people of the Irula tribe were rescued from bonded labour and Hosur RDO V Thenmozhi issued them a release certificate on Sunday.

The ten persons, hailing from Perunkaadu village near Marandahalli in Dharmapuri, had worked as bonded labourers in a brick kiln unit near Thalli in Krishnagiri for over a year.

On Sunday, RDO handed over a release certificate to ten people including five children and each victim will get a compensation, Thenmozhi said. RDO assured them that a death certificate and compensation will be issued for the two-year-old child who died due to electrocution in the brick kiln unit in the first week of May.

The issue was identified by Rights Education And Development Centre (READ), an Erode-based NGO, in May who petitioned the Collector Dr V Jaya Chandra Bhanu Reddy and Secretary, District Legal Services Authority, Krishnagiri.

Meanwhile, one of the victims had lodged a complaint at State Human Rights Commission on June 15 to expedite the investigation process. Hosur RDO V Thenmozhi investigated the matter for a month.