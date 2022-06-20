STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

54 shops evicted from fire-hit Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple

Meanwhile, the temple invited applications for the establishment of a hospital facility within the temple premises.

Published: 20th June 2022 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2022 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

Shops at Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple being vacated on Sunday

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Considering the safety and security of the historical monuments at the Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple, the HR&CE department evicted 54 of the 66 shops from the temple premises on Sunday. The remaining 12 shops have moved court, seeking a stay on the eviction.

Official sources said special orders were issued to the HR&CE temple officials after the fire accident in Veera Vasantharayar Mandapam back in 2018.

“Since the accident severely damaged the structure of the Mandapam, we were directed to remove all the shops running within the Mandapams of the temple. Based on this order, officials relocated all 300 shops from the Puthu Mandapam (Vasantha Mandapam) to Kunnathur Chathiram. Also, the shops are an impediment to temple architecture,” they added.  Officials had started evicting shops, which sell pooja items like flowers, on the East Gopuram of the temple from Saturday.  

Meanwhile, the temple invited applications for the establishment of a hospital facility within the temple premises. Sources said the move was made considering the welfare of the devotees who arrive at the temple in case of medical emergencies.
 
The application process has started for the posts of officer and nurse. Rules state that candidates must belong to the Hindu religion and should be from Tamil Nadu. Candidates can avail applications through the temple website.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Acting local and thinking global, India makes a push for accessible tourism
Infra and equipment: Line of Actual Control gets vigorous focus
Captain Rupam Das rescues people stranded in flooded areas in Assam | Express
Own family stuck, Army officer praised for continuing rescue work in Assam flood situation
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)

Gehlot gains ‘high stature’ in Congress with Rajya Sabha victory, protests
 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp