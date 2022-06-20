STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Accused gets bail in Nellai quarry accident

Considering his age, ill health, and the compensation paid, Justice K Murali Shankar granted the conditional bail.

Published: 20th June 2022 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2022 06:41 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court (File photo)

Madras High Court (File photo)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court granted bail to one of the accused in the Tirunelveli stone quarry accident case considering his age and health. The petitioner K Selvaraj, who is the land owner of the quarry, was arrested and remanded to judicial custody on May 20. He said that he leased the land to Shankaranarayanan, who obtained a licence for mining, and from then on he was not involved in any mining operation.

Sources said Selvaraj is 82-years-old and has spinal disc problem and breathing issues after getting infected with Covid-19. As per the court direction, he had already paid `15 lakh as compensation for the deceased and `3 lakh each to the injured persons.

Considering his age, ill health, and the compensation paid, Justice K Murali Shankar granted the conditional bail. The court has ordered Selvaraj to stay in Tiruchy and appear before the Cantonment Police Station daily at 10.30 am for a period of 30 days and thereafter appear before the Munnerpallam police station until further orders. If he absconds, a fresh FIR can be registered under Section 229A of the IPC, the court added.

However, one of the injured, Vijay, filed an intervening petition raising objection for granting bail saying that Selvaraj is an influential person politically and monetarily and would try to tamper with the witnesses. The police failed to file a counter affidavit raising objection for the bail petition. The government counsel said the real operation is being managed by Selvaraj and one Kumar as all the profits were to the accounts of them.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court Tirunelveli stone quarry accident
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Acting local and thinking global, India makes a push for accessible tourism
Infra and equipment: Line of Actual Control gets vigorous focus
Captain Rupam Das rescues people stranded in flooded areas in Assam | Express
Own family stuck, Army officer praised for continuing rescue work in Assam flood situation
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)

Gehlot gains ‘high stature’ in Congress with Rajya Sabha victory, protests
 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp