Annamalai will face legal action for Aavin comments: TN Minister

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Minister for Milk and Dairy Development SM Nasar said legal proceedings would be initiated against BJP State president K Annamalai for spreading falsehood about Aavin.

Addressing media persons in the city on Sunday after a review at Coimbatore Aavin, the minister said Annamalai is making baseless allegations against the government regularly because he wants to be in the limelight. “In the last budget itself, Aavin’s plan to produce health mix was announced.

But Annamalai said there are irregularities worth `27 crore in procurement of the health mix. This is false. Definitely a case would be initiated against him for spreading baseless and false information,” he said.

Further, he said recruitment to fill vacancies in Aavin would be done through TNPSC to ensure transparency.