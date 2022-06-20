STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Annamalai will face legal action for Aavin comments: TN Minister

Minister  for Milk and Dairy Development SM Nasar said legal proceedings would be initiated against BJP State president K Annamalai for spreading falsehood about Aavin. 

Published: 20th June 2022 04:38 AM

Minister for Milk and Dairy Development SM Nasar, inaugurated aavin Hi-Tech Parlour at RS Puram in Coimbatore on Sunday. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  Minister for Milk and Dairy Development SM Nasar said legal proceedings would be initiated against BJP State president K Annamalai for spreading falsehood about Aavin. 

Addressing media persons in the city on Sunday after a review at Coimbatore Aavin, the minister said Annamalai is making baseless allegations against the government regularly because he wants to be in the limelight. “In  the last budget itself, Aavin’s plan to produce health mix was announced.

But Annamalai said there are irregularities  worth `27 crore in procurement of the health mix. This is false. Definitely a case would be initiated against him for spreading baseless and  false information,” he said. 
Further, he said recruitment to fill vacancies in Aavin would be done through TNPSC to ensure transparency.

