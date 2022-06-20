STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Applications invited for AIIMS Madurai teaching faculties

The details regarding pay scale, age, qualification, experience and other conditions of eligibility etc, are available on the website.

Published: 20th June 2022 06:58 AM

AIIMS (Representational Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Executive Director of AIIMS Dr M Hanumantha Rao invited online applications to fill up 94 teaching faculties vacancies on a regular basis.  

According to the notice, 7 vacancies are to be filed in the community & family medicine department, 6 in the pathology department, and 5 vacancies each in anesthesiology, anatomy, biochemistry, general surgery, microbiology, obstetrics & gynaecology, ophthalmology, pharmacology and physiology departments, 4 each in dermatology, ENT, general medicine, orthopaedics, paediatrics and psychiatry, and trauma & emergency departments, 3 each in forensic medicine & toxicology, radiology (radio-diagnosis) and 2 in forensic medicine & toxicology.

Initially, the place of posting would be at Government Medical College, Ramanathapuram (temporary location of AIIMS-Madurai) and would be changed based on the progress of the project of AIIMS, Madurai.

The details regarding pay scale, age, qualification, experience and other conditions of eligibility etc, are available on www.jipmer.edu.in and jipmer.edu.in/aiims-madurai.

In addition to the online application, the applicant must submit a soft copy and hard copy of the online submitted application along with all certificates/ enclosures / documents.

The last date for submission of online application is July 18 (Monday) by 4.30 pm, sources said.

