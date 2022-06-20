CCMC floats Rs 5.66 crore tender for smart water supply system

Aravind Raj By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) floated a tender for procuring, installing and maintaining SCADA systems and bulk flow meters in the added areas of the city.

CCMC deputy commissioner Dr M Sharmila said the smart water supply systems including the SCADA and bulk flow meters will be installed at a cost of ₹5.36 crore to sort out the water supply distribution issues in the city.

"A tender has been floated for installing and maintaining a total of 113 bulk flow meters with SCADA systems. In addition to that, 79 more bulk flow meters will be procured and installed later. Interested individuals can bid for the tender which will be reviewed on June 27 this month. Once implemented, the distribution issues will be sorted and all areas will get an even supply of drinking water," she added.

Number of wards in CCMC were raised from 60 to 100 about a decade ago. So, the civic body found it difficult to supply adequate water to the newly added 40 wards. While the civic body has been implementing the 24x7 drinking water supply project through the Suez Projects Private Limited in the old 60 wards, water to the remaining 40 wards is being supplied through various schemes including Amrut and KVV schemes.

Sources said to fill the huge gap in water supply frequency in the areas, modernised water flow meters will be installed and data will be collected through the Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) method.

Administrative sanction has been accorded by the Director of Municipal Administration and Commissionerate Municipal Administration (CMA) approved for technical sanction for the detailed project report sent by the civic body.

The CCMC has now floated a tender for executing the project.