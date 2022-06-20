Tangedco grievance app to be ready soon

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: An app will be launched soon to enable Tangedco consumers to air their grievances, Minister for Electricity V Senthil Balaji told reporters here. The minister visited Minnagam — Tangedco’s consumer grievance address cell — to mark the first-year anniversary of the facility’s launch and reviewed its service performance.

Giving details about the performance of the Minnagam facility, the minister said the grievance cell received a total of 9.16 lakh complaints in the past one year. “Of them, 99.45% were addressed and the facility has evoked a good response among people. Various initiatives will be taken to provide good service to consumers in the coming years. One such initiative will be an app for customers to air their grievances,” he said.

Speaking about thermal power plants, the minister said work on the Ennore Thermal power plant’s unit 3, with a capacity of 800 MW, has been expedited and it will enter service within December. Besides, steps have been taken to increase Tangedco’s power generation capacity by 6,220 MW.

On coal imports, the minister said the State government has taken steps to import 21.92 lakh tonnes of coal at the lowest rate in the country. He further informed that a Tangedco delegation will leave for Scotland to explore opportunities to establish offshore windmills in TN.