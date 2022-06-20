STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tangedco grievance app to be ready soon

Giving details about the performance of the Minnagam facility, the minister said the grievance cell received a total of 9.16 lakh complaints in the past one year.

Published: 20th June 2022 04:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2022 04:22 AM   |  A+A-

Internet;mobile phones

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  An app will be launched soon to enable Tangedco consumers to air their grievances, Minister for Electricity V Senthil Balaji told reporters here. The minister visited Minnagam — Tangedco’s consumer grievance address cell — to mark the first-year anniversary of the facility’s launch and reviewed its service performance.

Giving details about the performance of the Minnagam facility, the minister said the grievance cell received a total of 9.16 lakh complaints in the past one year. “Of them, 99.45% were addressed and the facility has evoked a good response among people. Various initiatives will be taken to provide good service to consumers in the coming years. One such initiative will be an app for customers to air their grievances,” he said.

Speaking about thermal power plants, the minister said work on the Ennore Thermal power plant’s unit 3, with a capacity of 800 MW, has been expedited and it will enter service within December. Besides, steps have been taken to increase Tangedco’s power generation capacity by 6,220 MW.

On coal imports, the minister said the State government has taken steps to import 21.92 lakh tonnes of coal at the lowest rate in the country. He further informed that a Tangedco delegation will leave for Scotland to explore opportunities to establish offshore windmills in TN.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tangedco Minnagam
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Acting local and thinking global, India makes a push for accessible tourism
Infra and equipment: Line of Actual Control gets vigorous focus
Captain Rupam Das rescues people stranded in flooded areas in Assam | Express
Own family stuck, Army officer praised for continuing rescue work in Assam flood situation
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)

Gehlot gains ‘high stature’ in Congress with Rajya Sabha victory, protests
 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp