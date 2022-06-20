Tiger cub has started hunting in enclosure at Annamalai Reserve

S Senthil Kumar By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Tiger cub ANM T56 (Anamalai Tiger 56), which was released into a spacious enclosure at Manthirimattam in Valparai recently, is adapting to its new environs and developing its natural instincts. Besides training it to hunt, forest department staff are placing mutton and beef in the cage set up inside the enclosure so that the animal enters it regularly. Once the cub gets used to the routine, it would help veterinarians to monitor it from close quarters if it falls sick and administer medication.

According to MG Ganesan Deputy Director of Pollachi division, Anamalai Tiger Reserve, the 15-month-old animal has started to hunt small animals that are released by forest department staff into the enclosure. “We released three rabbits into the enclosure and the tiger cub hunted one. Besides, we are placing mutton and beef inside the cage and the animal is consuming it. The tiger is active now and has started swimming in the pond and resting inside the den when it rains. The cub is in good health, and we are monitoring it,” Ganesan said

Few days ago, the carcass of a spotted deer, which died after having been hit by a vehicle in Mettupalayam, was placed inside the cage and the cub ate it over two days. “We have instructed forest staff to send carcass of spotted deer or wild boar that die of natural causes here to feed the tiger,” he added.

“The animal was released into the big enclosure on June 5 and is moving actively.

As a result, the belly fat has reduced and the muscles have tightened. The animal is being monitored round the clock using CCTV cameras apart from field staff,” said A Manikandan, Range Officer of Manomboly forest. Ganesan added that they will change or retain the diet based on the recommendations of the expert committee, which would be meeting soon.