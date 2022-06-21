STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Born visually challenged, Saravanan clears Class X board exam; wants to become an IAS officer

School Headmistress Packiamary said that for the past 50 years the school has been providing education only for visually challenged students.

Published: 21st June 2022 08:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2022 08:21 PM   |  A+A-

Eyeing IAS: V Saravanan.

By Jeyalakshmi Ramanujam
Express News Service

MADURAI: Proving that no disability is a deterrent to success, a visually challenged V Saravanan from Koothiyarkundu area in Madurai scored 459 marks out of 500 in Class X board exam. He secured 90 marks in all the subjects except social science. He is visually challenged by birth. Hailing from a middle-class family, with his father working as a driver in Indian Oil Corporation and mother a homemaker, Saravanan wants to become an IAS officer.

Talking to TNIE, he said, "I regularly spend two hours on studies. When I hear a lesson one time, I will be able to recall it whenever I'm asked. I do not have distractions like what other students have -- watching TV, playing mobile etc.," he said. Apart from using 'Braille' method for reading, Saravanan added that his friends and teachers helped him by reading out the lessons for him.  

School Headmistress Packiamary said that for the past 50 years the school has been providing education only for visually challenged students. This year, 17 students appeared for class X and all got passed. Among them, seven students got above 400 marks, she added.

Saravanan thanked his scribe, headmistress, teachers and parents for their support and efforts.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Class X board exam V Saravanan
India Matters
Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs. (Photo | ANI video screengrab)
We are upset with NCP, Congress style of functioning, have no complaints against Sena chief: Rebel MLAs
Image used for representational purposes only. (Photo | PTI)
BJP eyes to trounce SP in UP strongholds
BJP Flags (Photo | PTI)
Agnipath: Youth anger may cost BJP dear in Himachal
Image used for representstionsl purpose only. (File Photo)
Allahabad High Court transfers 619 judicial officers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp