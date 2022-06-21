Class 12 results: Commerce sees highest number of centums

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Perambalur district topped the State with a pass percentage of 97.95 followed by Virudhunagar at 97.27 and Ramanathapuram at 97.02 in the Class 12 exams.

Students scored the highest number of centums in commerce (4,634) but no centums were recorded in bio-chemistry, nutrition and dietetics, communicative English, ethics and Indian culture and advanced language (Tamil). Stream-wise, the pass percentage stood at 96.51 for science, 92.51 for commerce, 85.13 for arts and 84.26 for vocational. As many as 30,133 students scored 551-600 marks, 72,795 students scored 501-550 and 10,59,14 between 451 and 500.

“Every year, there are a lot of vacancies in engineering colleges. This time, the situation will be better as students who fail to get admission in premier colleges will opt for other colleges as there are numerous top scorers in science,” said career consultant VK Prabhakar.

Students were also happy with the marks. “Unlike last year, when Class 10 marks carried more weightage in the evaluation system, this year the scores are for Class 12 alone. Earlier, science stream students had an edge as there are more practicals in Class 10,” said Mythili Ramanan, a commerce student.

Notably, pass percentage of all core subjects, including physics, chemistry, zoology, maths, commerce, accounts and biology stood above 90%. The share of absentees was 3.70% this year, compared to 4.46% in 2020.