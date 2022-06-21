Five students attempt to take their lives in Villupuram, two succumb

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: At least three Class 10 students and two Class 12 students from Villupuram allegedly attempted to kill themselves following the announcement of board exam results on Monday. Two among the five died while three are critical, said official sources.



In Gingee taluk, two Class 12 students from different villages attempted to die by suicide. One of them, a girl, died in her house when her parents were out as she allegedly failed in three subjects.



The other, a boy, was admitted to the Gingee General Hospital and later shifted to the Thiruvannamalai General Hospital for further treatment, official sources said.



Three Class 10 students from the taluk also allegedly attempted to kill themselves over failure in the exams. Official sources added that two of them, a boy and a girl, died.



Reacting to the incidents, Villupuram District Collector D Mohan said parents and relatives of students who failed in the exams should act in a friendly and positive manner towards them.



(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on TN’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)