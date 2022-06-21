STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sporadic rain helps summer paddy

Published: 21st June 2022 03:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2022 03:25 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes only (File Photo | PTI)

By M S Thanaraj
Express News Service

MADURAI: Summer (Kodai) paddy season has come to an end with crops in more than 90% of the area being harvested. Thanks to the sporadic rains in the last few weeks, which aided the completion of the season with a yield recorded more compared to previous years.

"An average of 5.5 to 6 tonnes of paddy per hectare was harvested this season as against four tons per hectare usually," said Joint Director of Agriculture Vivekanandan. Ten DPCs have been opened in the district.

Sporadic rains have doubled the cultivation area of summer (Kodai) paddy from 4,000 hectares to 8,200 hectares this year. The season begins in late February and concludes in June. The rains have also sped up the harvest process. Only 10 % of the cultivation area is left unharvested. The process is likely to end by June.

Talking to TNIE, Vivekanandan, said, "Rainfall has played a major role in increasing the cultivation area by 100% than the actual area. It has also aided the farmers to complete the summer season. Considering the availability of water in irrigation sources, farmers have started preparatory works for the next cultivation season."
 
Sources from the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation said the procurement has begun and 10 DPCs have been opened in the district, including one in Usilampatti.

With a slight drop in temperature due to rain, farmers are weary about the sale of paddy at DPCs. Santhanam, a farmer, said the rain would increase the moisture content in the harvested paddy and urged the government to set up a permanent DPC with shelters to store their paddy until sale. 

