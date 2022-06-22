Muthialpet gets high-tech CCTVs; in rest of Puducherry soon: A Namassivayam

Debjani Dutta By

Express News Service

PUDICHERRY: A total of 24 high resolution CCTV cameras with night vision and facial recognition capabilities, installed in the Muthialpet police station limits here, were inaugurated by Home Minister A Namassivayam on Monday.



The increase in vigil comes as the UT has been reporting major crimes recently, including peddling of narcotic substances, with some of the cases being reported from Muthialpet.



The cameras were procured using CSR funds and installed at strategic points. The number of cameras in the limits will be scaled up to 64, Namassivayam said, adding that the cameras also have a panic button, which when pressed, would notify the police. The police can also keep track of the movement of history-sheeters with the help of the facial recognition facility. The cameras will be monitored in a police control room where recordings could be stored for around a week.



Namassivayam told TNIE, “We plan to cover the entire Puducherry with CCTV cameras." He added that similar cameras would soon be installed in Grand Bazar, Odiansalai, and Orleanpet police station limits and subsequently would cover the rest. DGP Ranvir Singh Krishnia said more cameras will be installed using funds from the Smart City mission as well.



Deepika, SSP (Law and Order), lauded the efforts taken by the Muthialpet police, including Inspector Nagaraj and Sub-Inspector Sivaprakam for the installation of the cameras. MLA Prakash Kumar, ADGP Anand Mohan, SP (East) Vamseedhar Reddy were also present on the occasion.