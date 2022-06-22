STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Opening of Tirunelveli school gates delayed, Students scale walls

Sources said the students were forced to wait, since the post of a watchman is vacant.

Published: 22nd June 2022 05:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2022 05:20 AM   |  A+A-

Many students climbed the wall to enter the school as the gates were closed in Seevalaperi Government High School at Tirunelveli Photographer: V KARTHIKALAGU

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: The expectations of a government high school in the early morning hours would be that of an institute brimming with activity, but what happened on Tuesday in a government High school at Seevalaperi was out of the odds. Since the headmaster was absent and the teacher who was supposed to come early did not, students were forced to wait at the school entrance for at least half an hour.

The Headmaster usually comes at 8:30 am, and the long distance teacher at 8:50 am. Sources said the students were forced to wait, since the post of a watchman is vacant.

"On Tuesday, Classrooms that had to be opened before 9 am, were opened past 9:20 am. The issue arises as teachers have to open the gate. Many students arrive early with the help of government buses available at different timings. They have to wait until the teachers arrive. Also, teachers have to do office-related jobs in addition to teaching," they added.
 
Regarding this issue, District Secretary of the Tamil Nadu Higher Secondary Post Graduate Teachers Association T Babu Selvan said the opening and closing of gates were supposed to be done by office assistance or watchmen.

"Such instances are common across the district due to the vacancies. A school with more than 1400 children in Radhapuram also has similar issues with only one office assistant handling all jobs. The government has to fill the vacancies for the safety of the people. During late hours, people jump the walls and eat inside the campus in many schools, leaving the garbage in classrooms," he added. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tirunelveli
India Matters
Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs. (Photo | ANI video screengrab)
We are upset with NCP, Congress style of functioning, have no complaints against Sena chief: Rebel MLAs
Image used for representational purposes only. (Photo | PTI)
BJP eyes to trounce SP in UP strongholds
BJP Flags (Photo | PTI)
Agnipath: Youth anger may cost BJP dear in Himachal
Image used for representstionsl purpose only. (File Photo)
Allahabad High Court transfers 619 judicial officers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp