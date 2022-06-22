Opening of Tirunelveli school gates delayed, Students scale walls

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: The expectations of a government high school in the early morning hours would be that of an institute brimming with activity, but what happened on Tuesday in a government High school at Seevalaperi was out of the odds. Since the headmaster was absent and the teacher who was supposed to come early did not, students were forced to wait at the school entrance for at least half an hour.



The Headmaster usually comes at 8:30 am, and the long distance teacher at 8:50 am. Sources said the students were forced to wait, since the post of a watchman is vacant.

"On Tuesday, Classrooms that had to be opened before 9 am, were opened past 9:20 am. The issue arises as teachers have to open the gate. Many students arrive early with the help of government buses available at different timings. They have to wait until the teachers arrive. Also, teachers have to do office-related jobs in addition to teaching," they added.



Regarding this issue, District Secretary of the Tamil Nadu Higher Secondary Post Graduate Teachers Association T Babu Selvan said the opening and closing of gates were supposed to be done by office assistance or watchmen.

"Such instances are common across the district due to the vacancies. A school with more than 1400 children in Radhapuram also has similar issues with only one office assistant handling all jobs. The government has to fill the vacancies for the safety of the people. During late hours, people jump the walls and eat inside the campus in many schools, leaving the garbage in classrooms," he added.