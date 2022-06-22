Sadhguru returns after global Save Soil trip

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday described the Save Soil movement, spearheaded by Sadhguru, brings a ray of hope and instils belief that millions who have supported the cause will contribute towards maintaining our soil.

He said this while addressing a gathering at Sulur IAF air base, through video conference, in an event to mark Sadhguru’s return from his global campaign. Sadhguru returned to Coimbatore after a lone motorcycle journey traversing 27 countries, covering 28,000 km in 100 days.

Speaking on the occasion, Sadhguru, “If we act now in 10-15 years we can make a significant turnaround. If we wait for another 25-30 years, even if want to we cannot turn it around because biodiversity loss is happening at that loss.”

Sadhguru said the movement prepared and dispatched 193 Soil Policy Handbooks unique to each country, soil type and agricultural tradition, which would help the countries in preparing their a policy to increase organic content of soil.