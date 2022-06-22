Tirupppur Corp delayed issuing construction completion certificates by 2 years: Residents

Saravanan MP By

Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: Residents and businessmen complain that the Tiruppur City Municipal corporation has been delaying the issue of construction completion certificates for more than two years. They lament that because of the delay, they are unable to get on with their work or repay loans.



According to sources, more than 4,000 applications, including 2,500 applications from commercial establishments, are pending clearance by the corporation for the past two years. Abu Tahir (39), a resident, told TNIE, "I run a mobile shop and constructed a house in Periyakadai Street, after paying ₹35,000 for approval of the building in 2020. I applied for approval of the building six months ago, but officials are yet to approve it. Since the completion certificate is not issued, I am unable to secure power connection and hence, can't allot houses to tenants."



Not just homeowners, many commercial complex owners said they are affected as they are unable to get completion certificates.



Shahul Hameed, a businessman, said, "I renovated my commercial complex in Pushpa Nagar with more than 30 shops in 2021, but the corporation is yet to issue a completion certificate to me, due to which I am facing a huge financial loss."



All General Labour Welfare Association - General Secretary A Saravanan said, "When a building or house is constructed, the owner applies for a temporary power connection for ₹12 per unit. Besides, a payment of ₹2,000 is paid to TANGEDCO per month, which becomes a burden on the owners, as commercial tariff itself is around ₹8 per unit. A lot of people are suffering due to the non-issuing of the completion certificates."



Speaking to TNIE, Tiruppur City Corporation Commissioner Kranthi Kumar Pati said, "These numbers are huge, I will check with officials immediately. Besides, I believe many owners could have got building approval permission, but they couldn't get completion certification due to deviation from the existing approval. I will resolve the issue as early as possible."