AI-based surveillance to stop jumbo deaths in Coimbatore

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The State government has allocated ₹7.2 crore for man-animal conflict mitigation measures across seven forest ranges in the Coimbatore forest division. Under this, Artificial intelligence-based e-surveillance cameras would be installed soon on a pilot basis in vulnerable areas in the Madukkarai forest range to prevent wild elephants from getting killed or injured by speeding trains.



Based on the success, it will be implemented in other forest ranges in the division.



The initiative shaped up after nearly seven months when three elephants were killed after being hit by a Chennai-bound train on November 26, 2021, at Madukkarai forest range.



S Ramasubramaniam, Conservator of forests and field director of Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR), carried out field inspection of vulnerable areas located on different patches on railway tracks A and B in Solakkarai and Ettimadai etc., under Madukkarai forest range on Wednesday.



S Ramasubramaniam said, "We plan to install at least two cameras for every kilometre and an AI-based e-surveillance camera that can detect elephant movement within one to three km. We are finalising the total number of cameras to be installed in the Madukkarai range."



Once the e-surveillance cameras detect wild elephant movements when they head towards the track and immediately message the field-level staff who will drive the elephants away.

Meanwhile, messages would also be sent to the loco pilots through the station masters, District Forest Officer (DFP) and Madukkarai forest range officer. The station master will inform the loco pilots to operate the trains slower subsequently.



"Six staff during the day and 13 staff during the night have been engaged on duty to monitor and divert the wild elephant approaching the railway tracks. There is no untoward incident in the last seven months," said the official.