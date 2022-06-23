AIADMK general council rejects resolutions cleared by OPS; July 11 meet to elect unitary leader

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The AIADMK general council meeting today rejected all the 23 draft resolutions cleared by party coordinator O Panneerselvam and Thamizhmagan Hussain, who was appointed as presidium chairman during the meeting, announced that the next general council meeting of the party will take place on July 11.

Though the general council meeting did not adopt a resolution for single leadership obeying the directive of the division bench of the Madras High Court earlier in the day, the topic of single leadership dominated the meeting today. Edappadi K Palaniswami, the party's joint coordinator, seems to have the popular support of the general council members for the post of party's all-powerful general secretary post.

Panneerselvam, who wants the dual leadership to continue, will be announcing his next move this evening at his residence. He is likely to move the court as well as the Election Commission on the developments that took place during today's meeting.

AIADMK deputy coordinator KP Munusamy said the resolution for electing a single leader would be adopted in the next meeting of the general council on July 11.

The GC meeting today lasted for 38 minutes and Panneerselvam was literally insulted by the members of the council. When the presidium chairman announced the date for next meeting of the highest decision-making body, Panneerselvam was seen leaving the meeting hall in a huff. He, along with Vaithilingam, tried to say something in the mike and the mike did not work. Vaithiligam said that the announcement about the council meeting is illegal. While leaving the hall, papers and water bottles were thrown toward Panneerselvam.

ALSO READ | Senior AIADMK leaders revive 'single-leadership'crisis at party meet

Former Minister CVe Shanmugam read out a demand signed by 2,190 members of the general council. He said due to dual leadership, the party could not function effectively. To make the AIADMK strong, a single leadership is the need of the hour. The date for the next general council meeting should be announced in today's meeting itself, he added.

When Palaniswami entered the meeting hall, he was given a rousing reception by the members thereby raising slogans in support of him. Palaniswami proposed the name of Thamizhmagan Hussain as the presidium chairman of the party. Hussain has been the interim presidium chairman so far. The move as seconded by Dindigul Srinivasan and he was declared elected as the presidium chairman of the party. Palaniswami reached the GC hall venue after three hours of travel from his residence passing through the crowds. In a show of strength, all along the way, the AIADMK cadre gave a rousing reception to him.