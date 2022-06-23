Devotees sing Devaram, Thiruvasagam at Nataraja temple under police cover

Bagalavan Perier B By

Express News Service

CUDDALORE: Following an order issued by Hindu Religious & Charitable Endowments Commissioner J Kumaragurubaran on Tuesday, devotees of Chidambaram Nataraja Temple sang Devaram and Thiruvasagam Tamil hymns from Kanaga Sabhai (a holy platform in front of the sanctum sanctorum) on Wednesday, amid police protection.

According to sources, the traditional practice of devotees having darshan and singing hymns standing on Kanaga Sabhai was discontinued during the Covid-19 lockdown. But when dikshithars, who manage the temple refused to lift the restriction on devotees even after the pandemic, various organisations staged protests. A petition was filed before the Madras High Court and based on its direction, the HR&CE department issued an order on May 17 restoring the practice.

Meanwhile, as per another order issued by the commissioner on Tuesday, devotees are permitted to sing Devaram and Thiruvasagam for 30 minutes and they should inform the temple management beforehand. The order, which directed the dikshithars to permit the singing of the hymns, said devotees shouldn’t disturb others and they should ensure the peace and tranquility of the temple.

While around 20 devotees sang Thiruvasagam and Devaram on Wednesday morning at Kanaga Sabhai, in the evening, sivanadiyars (devotees of Lord Shiva) under Subramania Siva, coordinator of Deivatamil Peravai, a Chidambaram-based organisation, sang the hymns standing on Kanaga Sabhai.

Police personnel under Chidambaram DSP S Rameshraj kept a watch inside the temple. Cops were also deployed outside the temple to prevent law and order issues.

It all started when Arumugasamy of Kummidimoolai village near Kurunjipadi in Cuddalore was allegedly beaten up by a few priests when he tried to sing Devaram from Kanaga Sabhai in 2000. After his continuous protests, the TN government issued an order in 2008 permitting devotees to sing from Kanaga Sabhai. Arumugasamy continued the practice every day till his death in 2017 at the age of 96.