Disheartened by student deaths: Anbil Mahesh

Its heart-wrenching to hear the news of students ending their lives due to low marks in Class 10 and Class 12 exams, said School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi.

Published: 23rd June 2022 05:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2022 05:51 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Its heart-wrenching to hear the news of students ending their lives due to low marks in Class 10 and Class 12 exams, said School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi. He said appealed to parents and teachers to encourage students who scored low in exams to write supplementary exams to continue their higher education.

He was inaugurating a skill development residential training programme for educational officials in Madurai on Wednesday. Further, he said CM MK Stalin was aiming to turn all children up to eight years of age literate via the Ennum Eluthum scheme by 2025.

As a part of achieving this goal, training programmes have been organised for educational officials, including CEOs, DEOs, and BEOs across Tamil Nadu, he added. The State government is also taking efforts to prepare a State Education Policy with the assistance of experts from various fields and periodically review and discuss the components of the policy, he said. He warned of action against those selling textbooks meant to be given free.

Low scores not end of the road
For counselling, students can contact helpline number 14417 and 1098, the minister said and appealed to parents and teachers to encourage students who score low in exams to write supplementary exams to continue their higher education

