Is Madurai city monsoon-ready?

MADURAI: Intermittent rains in the last few days exposed the poor condition of roads and drainage system in the city. Simmakkal Road, Nellupettai Road, Kalpalayam Road, Therkuvasal Road and several other roads were inundated with water up to knee-deep level. In this situation, will the city be ready to handle more rains? The corporation officials say they are taking precautionary measures.
Every time it rains, motorists are put to great difficulties facing water stagnation, overflowing sewers and potholes on roads.
Praveen Kumar, a resident, said, "In the recent rain that lasted for long hours, rainwater got stagnant in residential areas near Jaya vilas bridge and refused to drain for a few days. Along with this, sewage got mixed and emanated a foul smell. Similar situations prevailed in several areas on Aruppukottai main road."
Apart from this, silt deposited inside drains prevents the flow of water and leads to water stagnation. Mahilarasan, a resident of Goripalayam, said that as silt is not cleared inside sewers in Kalpalayam Road and Simmakkal Road, water gets stagnant under the AV bridge, due to which vehicles move slowly and create traffic problems. People urged the corporation to clear silt from stormwater drains.
Residents of Villapuram complained of roads getting heavily damaged due to rain and demanded immediate measures. They also faced sewage overflowing into residential areas.
Speaking to TNIE, city corporation commissioner Simranjeet Singh Kahlon, said, "We have deputed sanitation workers to clear silt from stormwater drains and sewers in many areas. We have also identified low-lying areas and will soon pump out excess water by using motor pumps. Also, directions have been given to workers to carry out patch works on bad roads as a temporary measure. We will find a long-term solution to it." He added that communication systems are being prepared for addressing all issues immediately.
MADURAI: Intermittent rains in the last few days exposed the poor condition of roads and drainage system in the city. Simmakkal Road, Nellupettai Road, Kalpalayam Road, Therkuvasal Road and several other roads were inundated with water up to knee-deep level. In this situation, will the city be ready to handle more rains? The corporation officials say they are taking precautionary measures.
O
P
E
N
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Shiv Sena engaging with rebel MLAs directly, but no hopes of rapprochement: Sources
Panneerselvam walks out of AIADMK meet after bowled out by EPS camp
Vehicle carrying pilgrims falls into roadside ditch in UP; 10 dead, 7 injured
Maharashtra political crisis: NCP chief Sharad Pawar holds party meeting
Vodafone Idea defers Rs 8,837 crore AGR dues payment, gets option to pay interest via equity
Bypolls underway for 10 seats, battle of prestige for AAP in Punjab