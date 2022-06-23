Is Madurai city monsoon-ready?

M S Thanaraj By

Express News Service

MADURAI: Intermittent rains in the last few days exposed the poor condition of roads and drainage system in the city. Simmakkal Road, Nellupettai Road, Kalpalayam Road, Therkuvasal Road and several other roads were inundated with water up to knee-deep level. In this situation, will the city be ready to handle more rains? The corporation officials say they are taking precautionary measures.



Every time it rains, motorists are put to great difficulties facing water stagnation, overflowing sewers and potholes on roads.



Praveen Kumar, a resident, said, "In the recent rain that lasted for long hours, rainwater got stagnant in residential areas near Jaya vilas bridge and refused to drain for a few days. Along with this, sewage got mixed and emanated a foul smell. Similar situations prevailed in several areas on Aruppukottai main road."



Apart from this, silt deposited inside drains prevents the flow of water and leads to water stagnation. Mahilarasan, a resident of Goripalayam, said that as silt is not cleared inside sewers in Kalpalayam Road and Simmakkal Road, water gets stagnant under the AV bridge, due to which vehicles move slowly and create traffic problems. People urged the corporation to clear silt from stormwater drains.



Residents of Villapuram complained of roads getting heavily damaged due to rain and demanded immediate measures. They also faced sewage overflowing into residential areas.



Speaking to TNIE, city corporation commissioner Simranjeet Singh Kahlon, said, "We have deputed sanitation workers to clear silt from stormwater drains and sewers in many areas. We have also identified low-lying areas and will soon pump out excess water by using motor pumps. Also, directions have been given to workers to carry out patch works on bad roads as a temporary measure. We will find a long-term solution to it." He added that communication systems are being prepared for addressing all issues immediately.