Only five residents sought alternative houses: Madurai Collector

By Express News Service

MADURAI: After TNIE reported that houses at Periyar Samathuvapuram in Kutladampatti were allegedly razed for renovation without giving residents alternative accommodation, Madurai Collector Dr S Aneesh Sekhar inspected the samathuvapuram on Wednesday.

After inspection, he said the residents had been informed about the renovation works in a grama sabha. On alternative accommodation, he said only five residents had sought assistance for this purpose. The rest had agreed to make their own arrangements near their houses by setting up huts. For the five families, special arrangements were made at a community hall and a local primary health centre.