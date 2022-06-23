Shifting markets to Saibaba Colony creates congestion: Coimbatore farmers

COIMBATORE: Farmers face issues in selling vegetables at the 24-hour MGR wholesale market in Saibaba colony due to congestion. They claimed that it takes at least five hours to unload the vegetables at the market.
VS Kalisami, a farmer from Vellakinaru said, "Everything was fine until June 16. But after the decision of the corporation to shift the temporary onion and tomato shops from the bus stop near Mettupalayam Road to MGR market, it became congested. Local farmers usually bring vegetables to the market after 7pm everyday, but as buses arrive at the same time, farmers have to wait for hours before they get space to sell their produce."
He said farmers have to bear additional cost for the vehicles they hire for transportation of produce as the halting time in front of the market has gone up.
"On June 17, I reached the market at 6pm, but couldn't go inside till 11pm and had to return back home without any sale. Due to this, I paid ₹1,600 to commute to and from the market, which means that I paid ₹800 for each drip from my farm," he said, requesting the corporation to take steps to prevent congestion.
Wholesale trader R Srinivasan said congestion in the market has led to stagnation of vegetable sales.
"Due to congestion, arrival of retail traders has decreased as they fear getting delayed. More than half of the vegetables in the market are not getting sold due to which there has been a drop in vegetable prices and ultimately, the farmers suffer due to this," he said, adding that the corporation should shift the onion market from the bus stand.
When contacted, M Prathap, Commissioner of Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) said, "After Covid-19 spread, a section of market was temporarily shifted to the space at the bus stand. We could not continue it further as it is not a permanent place for market. Meantime, traders in the market had increased volume of vegetables handling in the market. Now we are planning to work out ease the congestion. Already a meeting was conducted in this regard with traders to find out way."
