STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

TN delegation meets Shekhawat, says CWMA can’t discuss Mekedatu

Talking to reporters after meeting the Union Minister, Durai Murugan said, “Our main demand was that the CWMA should not discuss the proposal for Mekedatu dam.

Published: 23rd June 2022 05:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2022 05:44 AM   |  A+A-

Delegation led by Water Resources Minister Durai Murugan with Union Jal Sakthi Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in New Delhi on Wednesday | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI/THANJAVUR/TIRUVARUR: A delegation of leaders of legislature parties in Tamil Nadu Assembly led by Water Resources Minister Durai Murugan on Wednesday met Union Jal Sakthi Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in New Delhi and registered their protest over the decision of the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) to discuss the DPR for the Mekedatu project.

Talking to reporters after meeting the Union Minister, Durai Murugan said, “Our main demand was that the CWMA should not discuss the proposal for Mekedatu dam. Karnataka had contended that they had obtained a legal opinion that the CWMA has powers to discuss the DPR. But the TN team clarified that we too had consulted lawyers and found their view to be wrong.  The delegation also reiterated that Karnataka cannot construct a dam at Mekedatu since it is violative of the verdict of the SC.” 

Durai Murugan also said Shekhawat reassured that Karnataka cannot construct any new dam across Cauvery without obtaining prior approval from Tamil Nadu.  M Thambidurai (AIADMK), TN’s Special Representative at New Delhi, AK Vijayan, Vaiko (MDMK), GK Mani (PMK), K Selvaperunthagai (Congress), Nainar Nagenthran (BJP), T Ramachandran (CPI), MH Jawahirullah (MMK)and T Velmurugan (TVK) were part of the delegation.

Farmers protest
Farmers staged black flag protests at 18 places across Thanjavur and Tiruvarur on Wednesday against the inclusion of the Mekedatu dam on CWMA agenda. Protests were held in  Kumbakonam, Pattukkottai, Peravurani, Orathanadu, Tiruvaiyaru, Budalur, Tirukkattupalli and Papanasam in Thanjavur. In Tiruvarur district, protests were held at Tiruvarur, Tiruthuraipoondi, Muthupettai, Needamangalam, Valangaiman, Koradacherry, Koothanallur, Peralam, etc.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CWMA Gajendra Singh Shekhawat Tamil Nadu Mekedatu project
India Matters
Sister Abhaya murder case. ( File Photo)
Abhaya murder case: HC suspends execution of life term, grants bail to convicts
AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam leaves from the General council meet, on Thursday in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Panneerselvam walks out of AIADMK meet after bowled out by EPS camp
Mo Bus service (Photo | CRUT website)
Odisha-based 'Mo Bus' service named recipient of prestigious UN Public Service Award
Traffic sub-inspector M Shivanna with a traffic violator 
This Bengaluru cop collected Rs 2 lakh fine in 6 hours from traffic violators

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp