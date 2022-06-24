STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Covid cases cross 1K-mark in TN

The number of daily Covid-19 cases in TN breached the 1,000-mark after four months after 1,063 people tested positive on Thursday.

Published: 24th June 2022 05:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2022 05:30 AM   |  A+A-

Ma Subramanian inspecting Covid-control measures in Kasturba Nagar | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The number of daily Covid-19 cases in TN breached the 1,000-mark after four months after 1,063 people tested positive on Thursday. Chennai alone reported 497 cases. Of the 38 districts, 35 reported new cases. There was no death.

The last time TN reported over 1,000 cases was on February 19 (1,051). Test positivity rate (TPR) on that day was 1.2% (82,053 samples tested). On Thursday, the TPR was 4.6% (22,946 samples tested).  Meanwhile, Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Thursday said his department was carrying out inspections across TN to contain the infection. 

About 50% of daily Covid-19 cases were from Chennai, and 112 streets in the city had over three Covid-19 positive cases and 25 streets had over five. Of the 2,225 active cases, 92% were under home isolation and the remaining were in hospitals. Five persons, who didn’t have facilities for home isolation, were at Government Communicable Diseases Hospital at Tondiarpet, Subramanian said. He, along with Chennai corporation officials, visited Kasturba Nagar, where a family cluster had been reported. 

He requested parents to not send their children to schools if they exhibit Covid symptoms. Even in the case of a mild cough or cold, parents should get their children tested. The health department had sent all cluster samples for genome sequencing and, so far, TN reported no omicron variant other than BA.4 and BA.5. Though the transmission was high, hospitalisation and oxygen requirement had come down, which was a characteristic of these variants, Subramanian said. Patients exhibited only mild symptoms such as fever, cold, and throat pain.

The 31st Covid-19 mega-vaccination camp would be held at one lakh locations on July 10. The officials have taken the line list of people eligible for first, second, and booster doses.  The health minister also participated in the artificial limb donation camp at Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital and distributed prosthetics to the disabled.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Tamil Nadu
India Matters
Zakia Jafri, wife of slain Congress MP Ehsaan Jafri. (File | PTI)
Gujarat riots: SC dismisses Zakia Jafri's plea against SIT clean chit to Narendra Modi
Image used for representation only
Covid vax prevented over 42 lakh deaths in India: Lancet
For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
Startup in Bengal develops a device to produce oxygen from water
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (Photo| PTI)
Automobiles will get 'Star Ratings' based on performance in crash tests: Gadkari

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp