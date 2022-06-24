STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cuddalore: Three killed, two injured in cracker unit blast

Three people were killed and two others sustained injuries in a firecracker manufacturing unit blast in Cuddalore on Thursday afternoon.

Published: 24th June 2022 05:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2022 05:17 AM   |  A+A-

Personnel from Cuddalore station tending to the fire at M Puthur village on Thursday | Express

By Bagalavan Perier B
Express News Service

CUDDALORE: Three people were killed and two others sustained injuries in a firecracker manufacturing unit blast in Cuddalore on Thursday afternoon. According to sources from the Thirupathiripuliyur Police Station, A Chitra (38) of Periyakaraikadu, R Sathyaraj (38) of Moolakuppam near Naduveerapattu and C Ambhika (50) of Vanpakkam—all workers at the unit—were killed and S Vasantha (45) of Kudithangichavadi, another worker, and C Vaithilingam(37) of Vellaikarai, a customer, were injured. The injured were taken to a GH in Cuddalore for treatment.

The unit and godown, Vinayaga Fire Works, functions from M Puthur village near Cuddalore and is registered in the name of M Vanitha of Periyakaraikadu village.The police said Vaithilingam was walking towards the manufacturing unit when the crackers stocked in the godown blasted and both the godown and manufacturing unit collapsed. Hearing the blast, villagers informed the Thirupathiripuliyur police and Cuddalore fire service station. Cuddalore district superintendent of police S Sakthi Ganesan inspected the spot.

The police have taken Vanitha’s husband Mohanraj for inquiry and a case was filed under IPC section 286 (Negligent conduct with respect to explosive substance), 338 (Causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 304(ii) (Punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and two sections of the Explosives Act.” 

Sources said the manufacturing unit has been functioning for eight years and its license expired one year ago. “They had applied for renewal but it was yet to be approved.” Villagers said the impact of the blast was such that the bodies of the victims were mutilated and strewn across the area. They added that the sound of the blast could be heard at least 3km away from the spot.

Solatium of Rs 3 lakh
Chief Minister MK Stalin ordered a solatium of Rs 3 lakh to be given to the victims of the firecracker unit blast. In a press statement, Stalin conveyed his condolences to the bereaved. He added that he has ordered for the best treatment to be provided to the injured persons. Minister MRK Paneerselvam visited the injured and paid homage to the bodies of the deceased.

