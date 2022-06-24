STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Delay in CBSE Class 12 results will upset academic calendar: Colleges

The government had told the colleges to give students at least five days after the publication of results.

Published: 24th June 2022 05:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2022 05:30 AM   |  A+A-

Government college, girls

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Pandarinath B)

By Binita Jaiswal
Express News Service

CHENNAI: A group of colleges said TN higher education department’s direction to all government, government-aided, and private colleges to keep their application window open until after the publication of CBSE Class 12 results would delay academic sessions for the year. The government had told the colleges to give students at least five days after the publication of results.

Several college managements said that delayed admissions would upset the entire academic calendar and that they would have to devise new strategies to complete the syllabus in time. New academic sessions usually commences by August.

Arts and science and engineering colleges started admission after the publication of Class 12 state board results on June 20. But there was no announcement by CBSE on the date for publication of Class 12 term II results. According to a few CBSE teachers, the results are likely by July third week as exams ended only on June 15.

“The colleges will need at least one month to complete admission process. So, the fresh session will start only by September,” said the principal of a government arts college. Some colleges said they also didn’t have clarity over a cut-off list. “We will follow the government order and wait till CBSE publishes Class 12 results. But, we don’t have any clarity yet whether we can release the first cut-off list before closure of the application date,” said Paul Wilson, principal of Madras Christian College.  A few colleges said they would start admission for self-financing courses and release a cut-off list.

Meanwhile, the TN Engineering Admissions (TNEA) committee extended the last date to apply till July 19. Engineering counselling, however, would begin as scheduled on August 22, higher education department officials said. In the last four days, 59,509 students registered for TNEA online.

Cascading effect
If admissions are delayed beyond August, colleges will have to devise new strategies to complete their syllabus in time

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CBSE class 12 results
India Matters
Zakia Jafri, wife of slain Congress MP Ehsaan Jafri. (File | PTI)
Gujarat riots: SC dismisses Zakia Jafri's plea against SIT clean chit to Narendra Modi
Image used for representation only
Covid vax prevented over 42 lakh deaths in India: Lancet
For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
Startup in Bengal develops a device to produce oxygen from water
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (Photo| PTI)
Automobiles will get 'Star Ratings' based on performance in crash tests: Gadkari

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp