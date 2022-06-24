Order on singing hymns in temple unenforceable: Dikshithars

Bagalavan Perier B By

Express News Service

CUDDALORE: In response to the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) department’s order permitting devotees to sing Tamil hymns Thevaram and Thiruvasagam at Kanaga Sabhai in Chidambaram Nataraja Temple, the podhu dikshithars on Thursday said the order goes against a 2014 Supreme Court judgement, and insults traditional poojas. The dikshithars added that they will take up the matter through legal proceedings.

In a letter to the HR&CE commissioner in Chennai, Chidambaram Sri Sabhanyaagar (Nataraja) Temple podhu dikshithars secretary CSS Hemasabesa said the department had issued orders without consulting the podhu dikshithars. This was a repeat of the May 17 order permitting darshan at the Kanaga Sabhai, and violated the SC order issued in January 6, 2014, Hemasabesa added.

Quoting the SC judgement, the letter said, “The fundamental rights as protected under Article 26 of the Constitution are indicated for observance under Section 107 of the Tamil Nadu HR&CE Act, 1959. Such rights cannot be waived nor can their protection be denied. Consequently, the power to supersede a ‘religious denomination’ is to be read as regulatory for a certain purpose and limited duration, and not an authority to virtually abrogate rights of administration conferred on it.”

“In such a fact-situation, it is not permissible for authorities to pass orders divesting the said respondent from the temple administration. Thus, all orders passed in this regard are liable to be held as inconsequential and unenforceable.

Moreover, the judgements relied upon by the respondent and distinguishable on facts,” added the letter, quoting the judgement. Despite HR&CE officials being aware of the judgement, they issued the order allowing the singing of hymns amid police protection, the podhu dikshithar secretary said.