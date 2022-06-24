Pudukkottai: Construction work for memorial for Rajagopala Tondaiman to begin soon

By Express News Service

PUDUKOTTAI: Centenary year celebrations of Rajagopala Tondaiman, the last king of Pudukkottai princely State, began with Law Minister S Regupathy and collector Kavitha Ramu garlanding his statue at the Collectorate on Thursday.

Chief Minister MK Stalin released a statement on Thursday praising the king. He said, "Pudukkottai princely State has a rich history of about 300 years. Rajagopala Tondaiman's role in developing the people of the region was immeasurable. On the request of the then home minister Sardar Vallabai Patel, he agreed for the annexation of Pudukkottai State with India post-independence. Moreover, he gave jewels and cash worth Rs 53 lakh from the treasury to the country. He also gave 99.99 acres for establishing the Pudukkottai collector's office."

Annadhanam was held at various places and special poojas wee performed in temples on Thursday. Hundreds of school students offered floral tributes to the king. A committee comprising noted personalities of Pudukkottai is conducting a 4-day celebration in the town, from June 23.

A Abdul Kadar, Principal District Judge, Pudukkottai, released a calendar marking the year.

After garlanding the statue, Regupathy said, "Our Chief Minister announced a memorial for Rajagopala Tondaiman in Pudukkottai, honouring his service to people. The construction work will begin soon."