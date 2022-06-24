STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Why aren’t all Theni land scam accused arrested?: Madras HC

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday sought a report from the Theni CB-CID as to why it has not arrested four of the accused in the Periyakulam land scam case.

Madurai Bench of Madras High Court. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday sought a report from the Theni CB-CID as to why it has not arrested four of the accused in the Periyakulam land scam case. Justice P Velmurugan raised the question while hearing the bail petition filed by K Mohanram, one of the accused, for the second time.

The case pertained to the illegal issuance of pattas for nearly 180 acres of government land in Theni. The prosecution alleged Mohanram, who was Zonal Deputy Tahsildar, colluded with the other accused and manipulated land records and illegally transferred government land to private individuals.

Mohanram denied the allegations saying he was not in station at the relevant point of time. Though he moved the court last month seeking bail, the court dismissed the petition considering the gravity of the charges. However, he filed a second bail petition.

When the case was heard on Thursday, Additional Advocate General Veera Kathiravan told the court that out of eight people booked in the case, four have been arrested. Three have been granted bail already, he added. Asking why the remaining four accused in the case have not been arrested so far, Justice Velmurugan directed the CB-CID to file a report on Friday.

